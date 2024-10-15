George Martin Whitson Passes Away

A man who was a community leader in Findlay for many years has passed away.

George Martin Whitson died on October 13th at the age of 93.

According to his obituary by Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, George, a U.S. Army Veteran, was working at Ohio Oil Company when he transferred to the company’s headquarters in Findlay in 1963.

By that time the company had changed its corporate name to Marathon Oil Company.

George left Marathon in 1965 and founded the real estate and investment firm Whitson Properties.

He quickly grew to love Findlay and was one of its most enthusiastic cheerleaders, his obituary reads.

George was very active in civic organizations. He served 16 years on the University of Findlay’s Board of Trustees, was awarded an honorary doctorate and was named a trustee emeritus. He served 14 years as a member of the Board of Trustees of Winebrenner Theological Seminary, where he was also named a trustee emeritus.

He was also active in Findlay Area Youth for Christ, National Public Radio of Northwest Ohio, Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce and Findlay Rotary Club among other organizations.

George had a strong religious faith and was a longtime member of the College First Church of God.

Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at College First Church of God, 1100 North Main Street, Findlay, with an additional calling hour at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Learn more about George’s life and love of Findlay by reading the obituary by Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home by clicking here.