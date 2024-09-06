Guardianship Services Board Announces Inaugural Director

(From the Great Lakes Guardianship Services Board)

The Great Lakes Guardianship Services Board (the Board) is pleased to announce Cheryl Miller as its inaugural Director.

The Board is a new agency under the administrative function of the Hancock County Probate Court.

This entity acts as the legal Guardian for adult residents in Hancock, Ottawa, and Wood County who have a substantial mental impairment or developmental disability, who have been declared incompetent by the Hancock, Ottawa, or Wood County Probate Court, and who have no other qualified person or agency willing or able to serve as Guardian.

The Board is a collaborative effort between Hancock, Ottawa, and Wood County Probate Courts, Hancock, Ottawa, and Wood County Boards of Developmental Disabilities and Hancock, Ottawa, and Wood County Boards of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services, Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services, Wood County Committee on Aging and Wood County Department of Job and Family Services.

Guardianship Service Boards were created by the authority of House Bill 595 and delineated in Ohio Revised Code Section 2111.52.

This new law provides Courts the opportunity to create service boards in collaboration with community partners to serve vulnerable adults in the community.

Ms. Miller has been professionally serving specialized and vulnerable populations for over twenty years and is honored to serve the community in this capacity.

Ms. Miller has bachelor’s degree in Gerontology, and holds licenses as a Federal Marketplace Navigator and Community Health Worker.