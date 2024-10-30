Habitat Recognizes Volunteers At Annual Celebration Dinner

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Tuesday, October 29, to celebrate and thank the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations who have assisted Habitat to stabilize and shelter families throughout 2024.

During the year Habitat completed four homes, 22 critical home repairs and served 350 coaching clients through the Financial Opportunity Center. During the evening’s events, Executive Director Wendy McCormick shared a sneak peek into the 2025 affiliate goals and its 25th anniversary activities.

During the celebration, three annual awards were presented to volunteers in recognition of their contribution to Habitat:

Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year was presented to Scott Rhodes. Named for the founder of the Findlay/Hancock County Habitat affiliate, this honor is reserved for someone who achieves sustained outstanding volunteer leadership. Serving as a Habitat volunteer since 2011, Scott began his journey with Habitat as a donor and friend through National Lime and Stone. First contributing stone and concrete to each home, and then in 2012, donating a lot and the affiliate’s first all concrete home fully funded and staffed by National Lime employees. Joining the Board of Directors as board development chairperson in 2018, he succeeded through leadership positions of Vice President and then served as Board President from 2021 – 2023. Assuring a strong leadership and knowledge transfer, he is currently serving on the Executive and Finance committees as Past President.

The Golden Hammer Award was presented to Scott Beaty, who has served as a Habitat volunteer for 14 years. He has participated in five builds, helped with the repair program and spent many hours at ReStore. He spends every Tuesday night pricing cart after cart of tools for the ReStore to sell. An employee of Marathon Petroleum Company, Scott is the definition of humble and always wants to serve others rather than be served.

The Youth Leadership Volunteer of the Year, given each year to an outstanding young leader or group of leaders between 15 and 25 years old, was awarded to Harbor Summer Youth Employment Program, which teaches young people skills and job coaching that helps them to be successful in life. This program has four years of volunteer involvement with ReStore. This group of volunteers spent the summer at ReStore, helping clean, organize, and stock the shelves. The young people that worked alongside the ReStore staff this year were remarkable individuals.

This year’s festivities were held at Winebrenner Seminary Auditorium and catered by Olive Garden who donated the entire dinner for all guests.

Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year: Scott Rhodes, who received the 2024 Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year Award from Habitat, speaks during a home dedication last year in the picture above.

Golden Hammer Award: (l-r) Habitat Executive Director Wendy McCormick presents Scott Beaty with the 2024 Golden Hammer Award in the picture below.

(pics courtesy of J. Warrington Visual Creations)