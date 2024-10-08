Hancock County 4-H Celebrates Successful 2024

(From Hancock County 4-H)

Hancock County 4-H’s impressive 2024 year comes to a close, marked by the Celebration of 4-H on October 15.

The 2024 year saw 609 4-H youth participating in 1081 projects, as well as 101 Cloverbuds. Still projects, or non-livestock projects, were displayed during the Hancock County Fair in the Youth Pavilion. This year saw 774 livestock projects shown by 4-H youth at this year’s fair.

Highlights of the year included 79 youth representing Hancock County at the state fair, with four taking home the Clock Trophy, receiving first place in their project in the state, and 12 Outstanding of the Day designations. Clock Trophy recipients included Bristol Brunswick (Basic Archery, Jr.), Olivia Coutinho (First Aid in Action, Sr.), Hannah Deiter (Seeing Through Graphic Design), and Grayson Karhoff (Sports Nutrition Read Set Go, Jr.).

4-H youth enroll in projects in the spring and work on still projects through judging in July, while livestock projects culminate at the fair over Labor Day. However, 4-H is more than just projects. Youth complete service projects both individually and with their clubs, as well as have the option to take part in a county-wide bottle cap and plastic lid collection project to supply the fairgrounds with recycled plastic benches. 4-H Youth also have the option to attend 4-H Camp Ohio in late June. This 5-day sleepaway camp saw 131 campers and 31 teen counselors. Campers highlighted daily sessions and opportunities to take part in outposting, a high ropes course, shooting sports, crafts and nightly campfire.

Accomplishments from this year will be commemorated at this year’s Celebration of 4-H, held at the Old Millstream Building at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on October 15 beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s Judge’s Choice winners will be recognized, Outstanding 4-Her and Danforth “I Dare You” award winners, Scholarships, county awards, 4-H graduates, Individual Honor Awards, and a variety of Club awards.

Registration for the 2025 4-H year will begin in November. Those interested in joining 4-H may contact the OSU Extension Office at 419-422-3851 for questions or interest, and learn more at hancock.osu.edu.

4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills as they work in partnership with adult advisors. Youth learn by doing projects that are designed to fit their needs at different ages. With a variety of projects ranging from STEAM-focused projects, clothing and sewing, nutrition and fitness, forestry and archery, and more, 4-H gives children and teens opportunities to learn life skills, to practice them, and become confident in their ability to use them in the future.