Hancock County Fair Coming Up

The Hancock County Fair will be held August 27 – September 2 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds located at 1017 East Sandusky Street in Findlay.

“The Hancock County Fair is more than just a fair, it’s a tradition,” the fair says on its website.

The schedule of events is listed below with Wednesday, August 28 being Veterans Day at the fair.

Thursday, August 29 will be Senior Day and also the Travis Denning concert.

Saturday, August 31 will include the Demolition Derby. Get more schedule details below.

Tickets will be sold primarily online.

Ticket bearers will be able to print their tickets at home and carry them to the gate or present their tickets digitally on their phones or tablets at the fair and/or event admission gates.

“We encourage you to purchase your tickets online prior to arriving at the fair. All gates will scan electronic tickets. Cash purchases will be limited to select gates.”