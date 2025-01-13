Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Top Cop Leaders

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

“We would like to congratulate the 2024 Top Cop Leaders for their hard work keeping the Hancock County roads and community safe.

The Top Cop Officer Recognition Program recognizes deputy’s exemplary service in OVI enforcement and seizures of dangerous narcotics.

We would also like to thank The Hancock Hotel, Berger’s Blades, and The Warrior Poet Society for their support in the Top Cop Officer Recognition Program.

Deputies listed in order left to right: Deputy A. Gresham, Deputy Steele, and Deputy Ritter. (Detective Dammeyer and Deputy Brubaker not shown).”