Hancock Park District Acquires Cooper Pond

(From the Hancock Park District)

The Hancock Park District has acquired Cooper Pond located on County Road 144, north of and adjacent to Oakwoods Nature Preserve. The property was donated by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Cooper Pond is currently closed to the public, and it will remain closed until site cleanup, ground maintenance, and building demolition occurs. Eventually, the Meadowlark Trail will be expanded through the native prairie and wetland restoration area in Oakwoods Nature Preserve with a connection to Cooper Pond. When that happens, fishing (catch and release), hiking around the 12-acre pond, picnicking, birdwatching, photography, and other forms of passive outdoor recreation will be afforded.

The long-term plan for Cooper Pond, how it will be used, managed, maintained, and improved will be the subject of a Cooper Pond Master Plan. Stay tuned for more information about a new and exciting destination at Oakwoods Nature Preserve.