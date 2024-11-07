(From the Hancock Park District)

HANCOCK PARK DISTRICT NOVEMBER PROGRAMS –TO REGISTER YOU MAY GO TO WWW.HANCOCKPARKS.COM OR VISIT US AT 1424 E MAIN CROSS M-F 8:00AM – 4:30PM. FOR QUESTIONS CALL 419-425-7275.

1 Friday

Circles in Nature

It is National Looking for Circles Day and toddlers will learn about things in nature that have that shape. They will find things, such as a tree, a rock, or a hole in the ground. They will touch things that have a circle shape, such as the grapevine wreath, a wood cookie, and pictures of the ladybird beetle.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10 AM

Ages 3 and under with an adult.

Free; registration is not required.

Chris Allen [email protected]

2 Saturday

Fall Cookie Decorating

Fall is a great time to decorate cookies. Kids will learn how the cookies are made and then they will decorate four cookies by glazing and painting them with food safe markers. Buttercream icing will be used. Cookies can either be taken home or eaten during the program.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10-11:30 AM for ages 9-11.

1-2:30 PM for ages 12 -14.

Register with $5 per person by 1 PM on Friday, November 1.

Minimum: 2/Maximum: 16 per time slot.

Chris Allen [email protected]

4 Monday

Wee Ones: Woodpeckers

When taking a hike in the woods, the sound of a woodpecker can echo through the trees. Have you ever wondered why woodpeckers peck at trees or how they hold on to the tree trunk without falling? The answers will be provided during the reading of a fun book about woodpeckers. Afterward, we will look at real woodpeckers, create a craft, and color a coloring page.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10 AM

Ages 3 and under with an adult; other aged siblings are welcome to attend.

Free; registration is not required.

Tim Kleman [email protected]

4 Monday

Pioneers for Homeschoolers

Learn about pioneers and how they lived in Northwest Ohio by touring the 1847 McKinnis House, workshop, and barn, hiking the trails to get a sense of what they might have encountered and how they used the land, and playing games and playing with pioneer toys. This is a drop-off program.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods

McKinnis House

1-3 PM

Ages 5-14.

Free; but register by 4 PM on Friday, November 1.

Minimum: 6/Maximum: 30

Tim Kleman [email protected]

6 Wednesday

The Art of Weaving

Weaving is the art of creating fabrics and other objects by interlacing threads. We will talk about the history of weaving, including tools, uses, and materials, and then we will create our own simple looms out of cardboard and use different colors of yarn to create a coaster.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

6 PM

Ages 10-12.

Free; but register by 1 PM on Wednesday, November 6.

Minimum: 3 /Maximum: 12

Tim Kleman [email protected]

9 Saturday

Crunchy Fall Hike

It is the middle of autumn and most of the leaves should have fallen to the ground. Dry leaves make a crunching sound when stepped on. Join us as we hike through Riverbend Recreation Area, crunch the leaves, look for wildlife, and enjoy the scenery. We might see squirrels, birds, and deer.

Riverbend Recreation Area

Big Oaks Activity Area

Parking Lot by Shelter 3

1 PM

Ages 3 and under with an adult.

Free; registration is not required.

Maclain Teeple [email protected]

11 Monday

Discovery Stories: No Hugs for Porcupine

This is a fun story about a porcupine who just wants a hug. How do you hug a porcupine? After the story, there will be a porcupine craft to make, and pictures and real porcupine quills to see.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10 AM

Ages 3 and up with an adult; other aged siblings are welcome to attend.

Free; registration is not required.

Chris Allen [email protected]

15 Friday

Environments in Sci-Fi: Dune

Science fiction can take us to worlds beyond our own. They are often filled with fantastical environments. Usually, these environments are based on the ones found on Earth. Join us as we look at the worlds of science fiction media and relate them to a similar environment found within our solar system. In this installment, we will look at the desert planet Arrakis from the popular Dune series written by Frank Herbert. We will examine the planet’s inhabitants, such as the prolific sand worms, observe topography and natural resources, and compare Arrakis’ environment to a similar one on Earth.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

6 PM

Ages 18 and up.

Free; but register by 1 PM on Friday, November 15.

Minimum: 2/Maximum: 15

Maclain Teeple [email protected]

16 Saturday

A Walking Timeline of Earth’s History

Come along as we explore a scale timeline of Earth’s geological history in a thousand yards. We will discuss how Earth’s history is split into different time periods. As we walk our timeline, we will see how Earth has changed, such as the position of continents and oceans, how life on Earth has changed over time, and major geological events. Children who attend will receive a fossil during our geological journey.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center Porch

10 AM

Families with children 6 and up.

Free; registration is not required.

Tim Kleman [email protected]

16 Saturday

Atlatl Throwing

Try your hand at one of the oldest hunting tools in the world, a spear thrower known as an atlatl. Atlatls have been the primary hunting tool of prehistoric people for thousands of years, and in some cultures, they are still being used today. Each participant will use an atlatl to throw long spear-like darts into our archery targets. As we use the atlatl, we will talk about the history of this ancient tool, how they were created, and how to use them safely.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Dold Lake

1 PM

Ages 18 and up.

Free; but register by 1 PM on Friday, November 15.

Maximum: 10

Tim Kleman [email protected]

17 Sunday

Late Fall Day on the Farm: Open House

For most pioneers, mid-November meant gathering the last of the harvests and getting ready for winter. See how the McKinnis family is storing foods such as sweet potatoes, dried beans, and parsnips. Baked squash and pumpkin cookies will be available for tasting. Chores, like filling the wood box for the upcoming winter season, will also be taking place.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods

McKinnis House

1-4 PM

All ages are welcome.

Free; registration is not required.

Michelle Rumschlag [email protected]

20 Wednesday

Paper Making

Learn about the art of paper making. We will discuss the history of paper and the modern-day industrial process. We will talk about the hobby of paper making, from the supplies that you need to the process of turning pulp to paper. Each participant will make one sheet of white paper and experiment with some other techniques, like making color paper and embedding pictures and leaves.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

2 PM

Ages 50 and up.

Free; but register by 4 PM on Tuesday, November 19.

Maximum: 20

Tim Kleman [email protected]

22 Friday

Handprint Turkeys

Create a Thanksgiving craft by painting a turkey using your handprint. We will use tempera paint, crayons, and googly eyes to create our turkey craft. As we wait for the paint to dry, a fun story about a turkey will be read, and we will look at turkey displays and make turkey sounds. Please wear clothes that can get stained.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10 AM

Ages 3 and under with an adult; other aged siblings are welcome to attend.

Free; registration is not required.

Tim Kleman [email protected]

23 Saturday

Outdoor Play & Games

We will be in the Nature Play Area for outdoor play and yard games, such as bocce ball and cornhole, and there will be a shelter building contest. Fresh air and outdoor activities await.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Nature Play Area

10-11:30 AM

Ages 10 to 14.

Free; but register by 1 PM on Friday, November 22.

Minimum: 4/Maximum: 20

Michelle Rumschlag [email protected]

23 Saturday

Pinecone Bird Feeders

Watching birds out your window can be a fun and relaxing activity. In this program, we will turn everyday pinecones into bird feeders. We will use pinecones, lard as a binder, and seeds as the source of food. Twine will be used to hang your bird feeder.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center porch

1 PM

Ages 6-9.

Free; but register by 1 PM on Friday, November 22.

Minimum: 2/Maximum: 15

Maclain Teeple [email protected]

24 Sunday

Flight in Nature: Open House

Learn about the four groups of animals that rule the sky: insects, reptiles, dinosaurs and birds, and mammals. We will talk about how flight works, why these animals would want to fly, and how their flight differs from one another. Also, learn about the animals that pretend to fly by gliding, and how gliding and flying are different. Have fun comparing your arm span to the wingspan of some of the largest and smallest creatures to every fly. Children who attend can create a craft and coloring page.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

1-4 PM

All ages are welcome.

Free; registration is not required.

Tim Kleman [email protected]

25 Monday

Leaf Silhouette Painting

In this program, we will make leaf silhouette paintings. This craft involves painting intricate patterns on a sheet of paper, cutting out a leaf shape on another piece of paper, and gluing the two papers together so the paint shows through the opening of the leaf design. We will use watercolor paint for this craft. All necessary materials will be provided.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

10 AM

Ages 10-12.

Free; but register by 1 PM on Friday, November 22.

Minimum: 2/Maximum: 10

Maclain Teeple [email protected]

25 Monday

Fabric Teacup Bookmarks

Enjoy a hot spot of tea by the fireplace in the McKinnis House as we make our own teacup bookmark. You will get to choose from a variety of 1840s themed fabric. All supplies will be provided, but you may bring your own basic sewing kit if you prefer.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods

McKinnis House

2 PM

Ages 18 and up.

Register with $5 by 8 AM on Monday, November 25.

Minimum: 2/Maximum: 12

Michelle Rumschlag [email protected]

26 Tuesday

Orienteering

Orienteering is a sport of navigation. The goal is to use a map and compass to locate control points that are scattered throughout an area. Orienteering can be done as a competitive race or an activity to explore a new area. We will work as a team to complete a standard type of course to find control points throughout the park. As we complete the course, you will learn about the basics of orienteering and how to use the map and compass together to figure out where you need to go.

Riverbend Recreation Area

Oxbow Bend Activity Area

Charles J. Younger Pavilion

10 AM

Ages 14-17.

Free; but register by 4 PM on Monday, November 25.

Minimum: 3/Maximum: 12

Tim Kleman [email protected]

26 Tuesday

Fire Making

If you are camping or if you get lost in the woods, knowing how to start a fire properly and safely is important, especially if your comfort or survival depends on it. Learn the basic techniques of fire making and how to keep the fire burning, and try your hand at starting a fire without the use of a match or lighter.

Riverbend Recreation Area

Big Oaks Activity Area

Campground

2 PM

Ages 12-14.

Free; but register by 4 PM on Monday, November 25.

Minimum: 3/Maximum: 12

Tim Kleman [email protected]

27 Wednesday

Pumpkin Bowling

Join us for a game of pumpkin bowling. Try knocking down the pins and getting a strike by using a pumpkin as the bowling ball. After you play a few rounds, learn about the life cycle of a pumpkin and what you can do with a pumpkin when you are finished with it, other than throwing it in the trash.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center Porch

10 AM

Ages 4-5 with an adult; other aged siblings are welcome to attend.

Free; registration is not required.

Tim Kleman [email protected]

27 Wednesday

Mars the Red Planet

Learn about one of Earth’s neighbors, Mars. A story will be read about the planet and why it is red. Afterward, we will go inside the portable planetarium to look at Mars and its two moons. We will also look at other planets and constellations. After the show, children can complete a Mars coloring page.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Discovery Center

2 PM

Ages 6-10 with an adult.

Free; but register by 4 PM on Tuesday, November 26. Adults do not need to register.

Maximum: 16

Tim Kleman [email protected]