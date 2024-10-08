Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Health Department Seeking Feedback In Survey

Local News

(From Hancock Public Health)

Hancock County Online Community Member Survey!

We are excited to present this survey to you.

This survey will help us collect data for developing the 2026-2028 Hancock County Community Health Assessment, a process conducted every 3 years.

Below is the survey link and QR code {available in English and Spanish (Espanol), all in one link and QR code} and information as well as posters that can be circulated to the community.

SurveyMonkey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HancockCounty