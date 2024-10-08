Health Department Seeking Feedback In Survey
(From Hancock Public Health)
Hancock County Online Community Member Survey!
We are excited to present this survey to you.
This survey will help us collect data for developing the 2026-2028 Hancock County Community Health Assessment, a process conducted every 3 years.
Below is the survey link and QR code {available in English and Spanish (Espanol), all in one link and QR code} and information as well as posters that can be circulated to the community.
SurveyMonkey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HancockCounty