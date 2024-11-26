Hearthside Food Solutions Files For Bankruptcy

Hearthside Food Solutions, which has a facility in McComb, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to Food Business News, the bankruptcy filing will allow Hearthside’s parent company, H-Food Holdings, to eliminate more than $1.9 billion of debt and acquire $200 million in new capital.

“With strong support from our key financial partners and other important stakeholders, we look forward to moving through this process swiftly and positioning Hearthside for significant long-term growth,” said Darlene Nicosia, Chief Executive Officer of Hearthside.

“With the significant Court approvals received yesterday, we move forward well-equipped to operate in a business-as-usual manner during our cases as we continue delivering the best-in-class products and services our customers expect.”

Hearthside intends to move through its cases in an efficient manner and expects to emerge from Chapter 11 in the first quarter of 2025.