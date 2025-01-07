Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

On January 6, 2025, at approximately 9:28 P.M., troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash involving a single vehicle into a utility pole on Ridge Road in Marion Township, Allen County.

Investigation revealed that Irma Kill, age 81, of Delphos, was traveling west on Ridge Road in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.

Kill drove off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

She was treated on scene prior to being transported by Delphos Fire to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s in Lima, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Kill was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by; Delphos Police Department, Delphos Fire Department and Big Daddy’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to always wear a properly adjusted seatbelt.