Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

On January 18, 2025, at approximately 12:40 A.M. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call on Slabtown Rd. just north of Searfoss Rd, Allen County, for a report of a crash where a vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected.

Keith A. Lackey, age 56, of Lima, was operating a 1998 Ford Explorer northbound on Slabtown Rd. and drove partially off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and began sliding sideways and drove partially off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver before coming to final rest on the right side of the roadway in a ditch.

Mr. Lackey was transported to St. Rita’s Mercy Health Hospital by Columbus Grove EMS where he was pronounced deceased. Mr. Lackey was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the crash.

Assisting troopers on scene were deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Grove EMS, Cairo and Monroe Township Fire and EMS and Miller Performance. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and always wear a properly adjusted seatbelt.