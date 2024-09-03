Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred in Huron County in Greenfield Township. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 AM on September 3.

The preliminary investigation showed that unit #1, a 2014 Dodge Avenger operated by Logan T. Lewis, age 16, of Willard, OH, was northbound on State Route 61. Unit #2, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, operated by Benjamin D. Mckillips, age 45 of Berlin Heights, OH, was southbound on State Route 61.

Unit #1 traveled left of the centerline and struck Unit #2 head-on. Post collision, Unit #1 came to rest off the east side of State Route 61 and Unit #2 came to rest off the west side of State Route 61. Unit #2 caught fire after the collision.

The driver of Unit #1 sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of Unit #2 sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Willard Hospital, where he was then transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo by Life Flight.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Huron County Coroner’s Office, Fairfield Township Fire Department, Willard Fire and Rescue, and Wilcox Garage.