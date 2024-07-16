Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash.

The crash occurred July 15 at 6 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike near state Route 66 in Franklin Township, Fulton County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Daniel P. Kirst, 65, Akron, N.Y., was traveling westbound on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Harley Davidson changed lanes and lost control, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

Kirst succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Kirst was not wearing a helmet.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Archbold Fire Department, Fayette Police Department, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, and Hutch’s Towing & Recovery.