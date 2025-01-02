Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Report
(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting two fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities on Ohio’s roadways during the 2024-2025 New Year’s holiday, according to provisional statistics. The two-day reporting period began at midnight on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.
Of the three fatalities, one was OVI-related and two were pedestrians that were struck. During the reporting period, troopers made 1,474 traffic enforcement contacts; including 77 OVI arrests, 73 distracted driving and 159 safety belt citations.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available here.