Home Of The Browns Has New Name

(ONN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced a new 20-year partnership with Huntington Bank that includes the naming rights for the stadium, now called “Huntington Bank Field.”

They say the naming of Huntington Bank Field makes the bank the anchor investor in the existing or new home of the Browns for the next 20 years.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslem stressed what’s most important thing is the long-term relationship they now have with Huntington Bank.

The stadium became known in 2013 as “FirstEnergy Stadium” after the browns agreed to a partnership with Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.

Controversy over FirstEnergy’s partnership with the Browns ensued as a result of the company’s involvement in the House Bill 6 bribery scandal.

The Browns formally announced a mutual agreement to end its stadium naming rights deal with FirstEnergy in April of 2023.