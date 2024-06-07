Honor Flight’s Next Mission Coming Up

(From Flag City Honor Flight)

Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) prepares for its 27th mission, to take 91 Veterans to Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2024, to visit the memorials built in their honor.

Departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, Veterans will embark on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans do not pay to fly.

Flight Details:

(5:30 a.m.) Veterans arrive at Grand Air Hangar, Toledo Express Airport (11777 W. Airport Service Rd, Swanton, OH 43558)

(7:00 p.m.) Doors open at the Hangar (Public is welcome)

(8:30 p.m.) Flight expected to return to Grand Air Hangar

Veteran Breakdown:

Vietnam – 86

Korea – 4

Other – 1

Flight Highlights:

3 Veterans who served in multiple branches

5 Purple Hearts

7 Veterans with bronze stars one of those with 3 bronze stars

Welcome Home Celebration:

The public is invited to a Welcome Home celebration to honor returning veterans.

Location: 11777 W. Airport Service Rd, Swanton, OH 43558

Attendees are encouraged to wave flags, cheer loudly, and shake hands with returning Veterans.

Honor Flight is conducting four flights in 2024, with the first one having been held on April 23rd.

Remaining 2024 Flights:

September 10

November 12