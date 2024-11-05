Increased Police Presence At Tiffin Schools

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Dear Tiffin Community,

This evening, the Tiffin Police were made aware of a social media post regarding one of our Tiffin City School buildings. The Tiffin Police Department is actively collaborating with Tiffin City Schools’ administration and the Board of Education to address and monitor the situation. While there is currently no imminent threat, we’re taking every precaution to ensure our schools remain a safe space.

To reassure students, families, and staff, you will notice an increased police presence at our schools tomorrow morning. This is part of our ongoing commitment to safety and to providing peace of mind for our community. Our officers will be on-site to support our schools and reinforce our shared dedication to a secure environment for everyone.

Thank you for your continued trust and support as we work together to safeguard our students and school staff.

Respectfully,

Police Chief David Pauly