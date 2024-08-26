Investment In Rural Broadband In Hancock County

Spectrum has announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 700 homes and small businesses in parts of Amanda, Big Lick, Jackson, Marion, Orange, Van Buren and Washington Township in Hancock County.

The newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Hancock County is part of the company’s approximately $9 billion investment in underserved and unserved rural communities, partly offset by $2 billion in government support funding.

Congressman Bob Latta was joined at the event, held at Cory-Rawson Local Schools, by other area lawmakers.

“Our rural Ohio communities welcome the necessary infrastructure to serve businesses and residents with reliable Internet access,” Latta said.

“This construction is a welcome addition to the community and will provide greater economic opportunities for businesses and residents in Hancock County.”