James Koehler Passes Away

A man who was very instrumental in community development and was a well-respected businessman has passed away.

James Koehler has died at the age of 91.

Learn more about Jim and his full life in his obituary below from Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

James Craig Koehler, age 91 of Findlay passed away on Monday, January 6, 2025 at his residence. He was born in Findlay on November 14, 1933 to the late Ralph and Gladys (Binau) Koehler.

Jim first married Jane L. Snyder, they later divorced and she is deceased. He then married Bonnie Kuhlman on February 12, 1988 and she survives. Also surviving are four children, Jeffrey James (Brenda Rickle) Koehler, Lisa Jane Chubb, Susan Elizabeth (Keith) Joy and James Craig (Tracy) Koehler II; step-children, Heath (Lisa) Rider and Heather Wilson; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Jane Koehler and brothers, Henry E. and David L. Koehler.

From an early age of 8, Jim learned working for his family was expected and nonnegotiable. He came from a family of 5, with two older brothers who all had a hand in making their Nursery and landscaping business a success. Making flower deliveries to Churches on Sundays, during weddings, and funerals began at age 13. The only time off would be granted for playing baseball, football, or basketball. It was during his senior year of high school when he met his first wife that he learned there was a different way to earn a living. His then father-in-law, Pete Snyder was in real estate, played golf, and drove a new car while Jim and his family worked in the greenhouse 7 days a week. After spending time in the Air Force and attending college at The Ohio State University and graduating from Bowling Green State University where he earned his Brokerage license upon graduation, Jim began a very successful real estate career. He has developed over 85 subdivision plats with over 3,000 acres of ground in 75 years of hard work and determination. His vision for taking land and turning it into residential and commercial opportunities has helped put Findlay, Ohio on the map as the country’s top micropolitan city for economic development.

If you couldn’t find Jim at his corporate office in Findlay every day, you could catch him on the golf course or at a horse race. Jim was involved in the horse business for over 60 years, owning hundreds of top standardbred harness race horses with notables such as Won the West (currently residing at the Kentucky Horse Park Hall of Fame), Downbytheseaside (One of the top Studs in North America, Australia and New Zeeland, and most recently Pebble Beach (Son of Downbytheseaside standing stud in Ohio, Australia and New Zeeland). James was also noted for his philanthropic endeavors. He gave a large donation in the memory of his mother Gladys and father Ralph for the Koehler Center at the University of Findlay and he recently donated money for the ice arena renovations at Bowling Green State University. He was also a champion of Habitat for Humanity and the YMCA. He loved Findlay, Ohio.

A Celebration of Jim’s life and reception will be held at The Findlay Country Club on Sunday, January 12, 2025 from 12pm-3pm. A private funeral will be held at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Monday, January 13, 2025 with Ken Zirkle officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, on the Koehler family plot. The Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the James C. and Bonnie L. Koehler Scholarship Endowment Fund, sent to: University Advancement, University of Findlay 1000 N. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.