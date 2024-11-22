Keller Named New Economic Development Director

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance)

The Findlay-Hancock Alliance and Economic Development Board of Directors have named Chris Keller the Executive Director of Economic Development effective December 1, 2024.

Keller, Director of Strategic Initiatives, was selected from a pool of candidates to replace Dan Sheaffer as the Executive Director.

Sheaffer stepped into the role of CEO and President of the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance on August 1, 2024.

As Executive Director, Keller’s responsibilities will include supporting retention and expansion of existing companies; leading efforts to strategically attract new investment; addressing workforce-talent initiatives and small business support.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Executive Director for Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development. In my role as Director of Strategic Initiatives I was able to make important connections with community leaders and actively engage in many fruitful projects,” Keller said.

“I look forward to utilizing these experiences and my previous leadership experience to drive growth and prosperity for our community.”

“Chris, as a Findlay native, brings to this role a tremendous amount of community engagement and leadership experience,” said David Blatnik, chair of the Economic Development Advisory Board and Manager, State Government Affairs at Marathon Petroleum.

“This experience makes Chris an excellent choice to lead the economic development organization.”