Klondike Derby Coming Up At Camp Berry

(From the Black Swamp Area Council)

The Scouts of the Black Swamp Area Council are gearing up for an unforgettable winter adventure at the 65th Annual Klondike Derby at Camp Berry! This time-honored tradition promises to get the Scouting year off to a thrilling start with camaraderie, competition, and outdoor fun.

Event Details:

Saturday, January 18th

Location:

Camp Berry, 11716 County Rd 40 Findlay, OH 45840

The Klondike Derby is the perfect example of how our Scouts build team spirit, highlight their Scouting skills, and embrace the great outdoors.

The traditional first council event of the calendar year will be held on Saturday January 18 at Camp Berry. More than 350 Scouts BSA members and adult volunteers will attend this year’s event. This annual event pits groups of 5-8 Scouts in individual Patrols in a test of skills, agility, and endurance during a daylong event. With local Scout Troops from Northwest and West Central Ohio descending on the camp, last year there were twenty-nine sleds competing.

Each winter, the Klondike is a reminder Scouting skills do not take a backseat when the weather changes.

Patrols competed in six stations called “cities” scattered across camp. Finally, this year there was an abundance of snow and cold. Scouts navigated their sleds and raced against each other and the clock as with the number of participants, there were multiple waves of sleds released on to the property. At each city there is a host for an event focused on a skill. These range from use of a two-person saw, first aid, knot tying, tree ID’ing, nature tracking, team building, and compass course. Each group was awarded points based on their proficiency at each station.