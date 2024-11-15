LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay Hosting Thanksgiving Meal

(From Lgbtq+ Spectrum of Findlay)

Join us for our 2nd annual Thanks-Gay-Ving Community Meal!

From 1 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, November 16th, we’ll be serving up a full spread at the LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay office. Everyone is welcome so bring the fam!

We’ll also have all of the regular Queermunity Service resources available.

You are more than welcome to bring a dish or items for the pantry if you like, but it’s not required – we just want to come together as a community!

The Spectrum office is located at 211 E Front St in Downtown Findlay. We’re in the old CASA building, behind Details Auto Spa. Our door is on the east side of the building.

For additional parking, Findlay Inn and Conference Center is allowing us to use their parking lot – please park ONLY in the back row of their lot up against the alley between Findlay Inn and the Spectrum office.

The Sherman House is also allowing us to use their parking lot – please park ONLY in the row closest to the Spectrum office up against the guard rail.

Please do not park in the lot behind Findlay Car Craft Collision!