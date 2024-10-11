‘Light Ohio Blue’ Photo Contest Winners Announced

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Eleven winning first responder agencies from across Ohio were recognized during the 2024 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Photo Challenge Awards Ceremony at First Responders Park in Hilliard.

Each year, Light Ohio Blue conducts a photo contest in remembrance of the heroic actions taken by the men and women who responded to Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks.

During this year’s contest, 153,829 votes were cast by law enforcement personnel, first responders and the public. Photograph submissions were eligible in one of 11 categories based on the agencies’ jurisdictional area population size and/or vehicle type. Award winning agencies included:

-People’s Choice – Wellington Police Department (15,920 votes)

-Law Enforcement Category 1 – Cleveland Division of Police (14,731 votes)

-Law Enforcement Category 2 – Lancaster Police Department (11,299.5 votes)

-Law Enforcement Category 3 – North Canton Police Department (2,729.5 votes)

-Law Enforcement Category 4 – Moraine Police Department (4,146 votes)

-Law Enforcement Category 5 – Plain City Police Department (12,387 votes)

-Law Enforcement Category 6 – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Protective Services (1,734 votes)

-Fire/EMS Category 1 – Columbus Division of Fire (3,043 votes)

-Fire/Ems Category 2 – Marysville Fire Division (2,262.5 votes)

-Fire/EMS Category 3 – Pickaway Township Fire Department (1,597 votes)

-Specialty Equipment – Ohio State Highway Patrol (4,973.5 votes)

Light Ohio Blue extends congratulations to all of the 2024 First Responder Photo Challenge winners, and thank you to all the agencies that participated in this year’s contest.