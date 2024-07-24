Man Guilty Of Felony Drug Possession

A jury has found a man guilty of transporting methamphetamine through Hancock County.

Keon L. Rutledge was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

The 43-year-old from Dayton will be sentenced in September.

In May of 2023 Rutledge was stopped on Interstate 75 in Hancock County.

Authorities say a probable cause search warrant for his vehicle was obtained because the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which was still illegal at the time.

The Highway Patrol said it found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in the trunk of his vehicle.

Rutledge’s sentencing hearing will be held on September 17 and he faces up to eight years in prison.