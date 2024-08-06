Marathon Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported its second-quarter 2024 numbers on Tuesday.

The oil refiner headquartered in Findlay is reporting net income of $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income was $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024.

“Our second quarter results reflect our commitment to peer-leading operational and commercial performance,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen.

“Overall, the business generated $3.2 billion of net cash provided by operating activities and we returned $3.2 billion through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. We continue to execute disciplined, high-return refining investments and advance attractive midstream growth opportunities.”

