Marathon Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported its third-quarter 2024 numbers on Tuesday.

The oil refiner headquartered in Findlay is reporting net income of $622 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $3.3 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

The third quarter 2024 adjusted earnings was $2.5 billion, compared with $5.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023

“We remain committed to peer-leading operational excellence, commercial performance, and profitability per barrel in each of the regions in which we operate,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen.

“MPLX continues to grow, and the durability of its cash flow profile supported a 12.5% increase to its quarterly distribution, strengthening the value proposition to MPC. We returned $3.0 billion through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter, demonstrating our commitment of peer-leading capital return.”

Get more on the company’s third-quarter results by clicking here.