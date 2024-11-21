Marijuana Dispensaries Could Be Coming To Findlay

The City of Findlay is considering allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Findlay City Council passed a recommendation to allow commercial zones in four parts of the city where the dispensaries could be located; Tiffin Avenue, I-75/West Main Cross, Trenton Avenue west of I-75, and I-75 and County Road 99.

There currently still is a moratorium on dispensaries in the city but that would be rescinded if a final decision is made by city council to allow them.

The dispensaries will require a change to the zoning code and the change would have to be approved by city council.