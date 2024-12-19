MCPA Marks Anniversary Of Its Founding

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Today marks nine incredible years and counting!

On December 18, 2015, MCPA opened its doors to the public for the first time

A word from one of our founding members, Rod Walton!

“MCPA has transformed my life by being the cultural hub this community was so longing for. As one of the five founding board members, our vision was to create a world class venue that Findlay and all of Northwest Ohio would be extremely proud of. As we get ready to celebrate the ten year anniversary of our beloved facility in 2025, I am so grateful for all of the opportunities MCPA has been able to share by “enriching lives through arts, culture, and entertainment”.

“That’s MCPA’s mission and one that serves the community well. I am so proud of being able to play a small role in bringing this vision to life which will serve our community for generations to come.”

Will you help us continue the vision of our founders? Donate by clicking here.