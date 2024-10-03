MCPA Presenting ‘The Music Man’

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Get ready to tap your toes and sing along as MCPA proudly presents The Music Man, a delightful musical that has captivated audiences for generations.

The Music Man will be presented on October 4 and 5 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Performances will be at 7:00 p.m. October 4, and 2 p.m. October 5.

This production is sponsored in part by Ohio Logistics.

The Music Man, written by Meredith Willson, tells the charming story of con artist Harold Hill, who plans to swindle the unsuspecting residents of River City, Iowa, by posing as a boys’ band leader.

Little does he know, his plans will be derailed by the town’s librarian, Marian Paroo, leading to unexpected romance and community spirit.

The show will include beloved musical numbers such as “76 Trombones,” “Goodnight, My Someone,” and “Till There Was You.”

There are more than 60 youth in grades 6-12 involved in the on-stage cast and technical crew.

Collectively, these students represent 11 area schools and homeschools.

The Music Man is directed by Kristina Rowe.

The production team also includes Zachary Thomas, music director and Timothy Frost, choreographer.

Tickets are on sale now. Advance ticket prices are $16 for adults, $13 for senior citizens & students. $1 from each ticket will go towards the Youtheatre College Scholarship.

All seats are reserved seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact MCPA Box Office by calling 419-423-2787 or visiting www.mcpa.org. MCPA is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Music Man is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). This program is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC).

The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Craig VanRenterghem at [email protected].