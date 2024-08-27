(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Today (Tuesday, August 27) is MCPA’s First Annual Day of Giving …AND National Rock, Paper, Scissors Day!

As the artistic heartbeat of Hancock and the surrounding counties, we’re committed to delivering amazing shows, community events, and arts education. Your donation on August 27 will help us kick off this special day with a bang and support our mission.

Let’s make it a huge success together!

-Rock

MCPA serves as Hancock County’s entertainment hub, offering a diverse range of performances from rock concerts to Broadway musicals and ballet.

-Paper

MCPA delivers hands-on arts experiences workshops, summer camps and Youtheatre productions.

-Scissors

MCPA prioritizes community by hosting free events and collaborating with local organizations to opportunities for neighbors to connect and celebrate together.

Give!

To learn more about the Day of Giving click MCPA.org/GIVE or contact:

Kristen Pickens, Development Director, at [email protected] • 419.423.2787 ext. 110