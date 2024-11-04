Mennonite Home Communities Holds Annual Gala

(From Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio)

Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio (MHCO) is thrilled to announce the success of its 3rd Annual Gala, held earlier this month. MHCO’s Gala is a fundraising event to benefit the Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio Benevolent Care Fund, which provides support to care for older adults who have outlived their resources. With the theme of “Boots and Bandanas,” the event brought together more than 130 guests for a memorable evening of fun and philanthropy. Attendees enjoyed a live auction, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a special appeal from our Chief Operating Officer, Daren Lee, who introduced our Resident Wish List, which includes items that will enrich the lives of our residents in meaningful ways.

The Resident Wish List items include a Tovertafel Sensory Table, a large iPad, porch furniture, activity boxes, a hug bear, and vital sign monitors. These contributions will support our mission of creating a caring, enriching environment for all who call MHCO home.

Lee commented, “The Boots and Bandanas Gala was a great evening of fun and fellowship. It was humbling to again experience the outpouring of community support. The financial gifts given before and during the event were blessings to MHCO. The funds raised from the Gala are helping further our work toward growing our Benevolent Care fund to help us provide care to Elders who have outlived their financial resources. We are already looking forward to our next event which is only a year away!” The 4th Annual MHCO Fall Gala is planned for Thursday October 9, 2025.

The event raised nearly $48,000 that will benefit the Benevolent Care Fund and help purchase items from the Resident Wish List. Thanks to the generosity of everyone involved, MHCO is excited to continue enhancing the lives of our residents and fostering a warm, vibrant community. Together, we have proven that with shared commitment and compassion, we can create meaningful, positive change.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our many generous sponsors, dedicated staff, MHCO residents, local businesses, organizations, and volunteers who made this event possible. This success would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, including Plante Moran, Water Equipment Company, Hometown Pharmacy, Select Rehabilitation, Citizens National Bank, First National Bank, Lorinda Smith/Smith Realty Professionals, Chiles Laman Funeral Home, McGohan Brabender, First Mennonite Church, GROB Systems, Wellman Services, Armor Fire Protection, Heritage Veterinary Clinics, County Electric, Jennings Paint, Family Eye Care Clinic – Bluffton, Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice, Basinger Plumbing & Heating, Bluffton Paving, Inc., Bluffton Stone Company, Ottawa Eagles #2234, Dale’s Concrete & Decorative, Rick Clark Financial, Everence Financial, Innovative Office Solutions, Croy’s Mowing, Lincare, PSA 3 Agency on Aging, and numerous other anonymous donors.

We would also like to thank our emcee and auctioneer for the evening, Greg Denecker. He did a fantastic job of keeping our guests entertained and ready to bid!

And of course, we would like to thank all of those who attended the event, who bid on auction items, and who purchased raffle tickets in support of our mission. More pictures from this event can be found on our Facebook.

The Bluffton, Pandora and surrounding communities have continued to show their support and generosity to our mission for over 69 years. MHCO’s Mission Statement is, “We are dedicated to being a Christ-centered community that promotes personal decision making and purposeful living for each older adult served.” If you or your organization are interested in sponsoring or providing prizes for next year’s Gala, please contact Ryan Gathard at 937-683-6540 or at [email protected]