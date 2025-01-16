Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio Announces Affiliation

(From Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio)

Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio (MHCO) is pleased to announce its formal affiliation with the Brethren Retirement Community (BRC) of Greenville, Ohio, effective December 31, 2024. This partnership marks a significant milestone in MHCO’s nearly 70-year mission of providing a Christ-centered community that promotes personal decision-making and purposeful living for older adults.

Since its founding in 1955, MHCO has evolved to meet the changing needs of the senior care environment. MHCO offers a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, and independent living, across three Bluffton campuses:

Mennonite Memorial Home, Maple Crest, and Willow Ridge.

Recognizing the importance of sustainability and growth, the MHCO Board of Directors has carefully considered opportunities to strengthen its mission and better serve the community. After years of thoughtful deliberation and collaboration, the Board has determined that affiliating with BRC is the best path forward.

“The five-year relationship (2019–2024) between Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio and Brethren Retirement Community has stood the test of time and unexpected changes in long-term care,” said Elizabeth Kelly, Chair of the MHCO Board of Directors. “Our Board unanimously supports the affiliation and the continuing service of both organizations. We are grateful for a common mission and goals that strengthen us and the communities we serve.”

Founded in 1902, BRC is a faith-based provider of senior housing and care located in Darke

County, Ohio. The affiliation formalizes a relationship that began in 2019 when MHCO and

BRC initiated discussions with a long-term vision of collaboration. In November 2019, BRC

began providing consultation and management services to MHCO, and the partnership has

grown steadily every year.

“For the past five years, Brethren Retirement Community and Mennonite Home Communities of

Ohio have worked closely together to further MHCO’s mission,” said John Warner, President

and CEO of BRC. “This next step in our relationship will help us build upon the foundation

which has been set in place, looking for opportunities to continue to grow and serve in Bluffton

and the surrounding communities.”

Under the terms of the affiliation, MHCO becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of BRC while

maintaining its identity and presence in Northwest Ohio. MHCO will continue to operate as a

separate legal entity, but corporate leadership roles—such as CEO and CFO—will be shared

across the two organizations. This collaboration will enable MHCO to secure better rates for

essential vendor contracts, including food, medical supplies, and insurance, ultimately benefiting

residents and care partners.

Additionally, MHCO’s name, signage, and dedication to the community will remain unchanged.

A newly formed MHCO Mission Board will ensure local support and oversight of MHCO’s

mission within the larger organization.

This affiliation positions both organizations for long-term success and ensures the continued

fulfillment of MHCO’s mission while strengthening the organization’s ability to navigate the

challenges of the senior care environment. Both organizations are excited about the opportunities

this partnership brings and remain committed to serving the residents with excellence for

generations to come.