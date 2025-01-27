Millstream Career Center Receives $100K Donation From Marathon

(From Findlay City Schools)

Millstream Career Center announced that it has received a $100,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum Corporation to The Stream STEM Center. This contribution will empower the advancement of cutting-edge technologies and innovation in the fields of engineering, robotics, and manufacturing, enabling students to explore career paths in high-demand industries. The Stream STEM Center is a hub of creativity and learning, dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. With this donation, the center will enhance its facilities, acquire state-of-the-art equipment, and expand its educational programs.

“At Marathon Petroleum, we are committed to investing in the future of our communities,” said Ashley Goecke, Community Relations Representative at Marathon Petroleum. “By supporting The Stream STEM Center, we are helping to prepare the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers who will drive progress in engineering, robotics, and manufacturing.”

The funds will be used to bolster hands-on learning opportunities for students, including access to advanced robotics systems, engineering tools, and manufacturing technologies. These resources will provide students with real-world experience and foster a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers.

“We are incredibly grateful for Marathon Petroleum’s generosity and belief in our mission,” said Pam Hamlin, Director of Millstream Career Center. “This donation will make a significant impact on our ability to inspire and prepare students for success in technology-driven industries.”

Marathon Petroleum’s donation underscores the company’s commitment to thriving communities and workforce development. By investing in The Stream STEM Center, Marathon Petroleum is helping to bridge the gap between education and industry, creating a brighter future for students and the local workforce. For more information about The Stream STEM Center at Millstream Career Center, please contact Pam Hamlin at [email protected].

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading integrated downstream energy company, specializing in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products. With a strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement, MPC strives to make a positive impact in the areas where it operates.

Millstream Career Center is dedicated to providing students with exceptional career and technical education opportunities. Through innovative programs and partnerships with industry leaders, the center prepares students for success in today’s competitive job market.