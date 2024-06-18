Miracle Park Playground Closed For Repairs

The City of Findlay says the Blanchard Valley Health System Miracle Park playground will be closed from June 18 to June 25 for surface repairs.

Miracle Park is located at 3430 North Main Street and provides a safe and fun environment where those with special needs can play baseball in a stadium of their own.

The play structure allows children of all abilities to play together.

Miracle Park includes Miracle Field and Miracle Playground.

The Park is also home to The Miracle League of Findlay.

The Miracle League of Findlay is a non-profit organization focused on providing a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for kids and young adults with disabilities regardless of his or her experience level of ability.

Players ages 5 and up are welcome.