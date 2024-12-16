Naturalization Ceremony Held At Tiffin University

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

I had the distinct honor of joining Seneca County Sheriff Fred Stevens at Tiffin University for the 2024 Naturalization Ceremony.

Together, we witnessed an incredible moment as individuals took their final, and perhaps most meaningful, step in the journey to becoming citizens of the United States of America.

Surrounded by their loved ones, these new citizens embraced the promise of their new home, and the room was filled with hope, pride, and gratitude.

It was truly a privilege to be part of such an inspiring event that celebrates the diversity and strength of our nation.

A heartfelt thank you to Tiffin University for hosting this beautiful ceremony and for inviting us to share in this special day.

Moments like these remind us of the profound gift of citizenship and the incredible stories that continue to shape the fabric of our great country.

It was a reminder of what makes this nation so special and why we should never take our freedoms for granted.

Congratulations to our newest citizens—welcome home!

Chief David Pauly