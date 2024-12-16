‘Never Alone Act’ Approved By Ohio Legislature

(ONN) – A new state bill seeks to ensure that patients are never alone when getting care.

The Never Alone Act seeks to prevent nursing homes, hospitals and other congregate care facilities from denying residents and patients access to their designated advocates during public health emergencies.

The bill has now passed both the Ohio Senate and House.

The motivation for the bill was families who were prevented from visiting people with COVID who were hospitalized and subsequently died alone in their rooms.

The bill does not prevent requiring face masks.