New Bridge Now Open To Traffic

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says the Gibson Street Bridge in Arcadia is now open to traffic.

The bridge is located on Gibson Street between Water and South Street.

“The project replaced an existing bridge whose condition warranted the construction of a new structure meeting current bridge standards,” said County Engineer Doug Cade.

The project was being constructed on behalf of the Village of Arcadia by the Hancock County Engineer crews and Sand Ridge Excavation.

The project was being funded through local Gas Tax and License Plate Fees by the citizens of Hancock County at a cost of $120,000.