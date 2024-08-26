New Concession Stand At Titan Stadium

(From Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools)

Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools would like to thank the OG Athletic Boosters, the Stadium Renovation Committee, the Stadium Finance Committee, and all of the businesses, groups, and individuals who have donated to the project, for their help and support in completing the new concession stand. The building looks amazing.

Thanks to these groups, we have an amazing new facility that has plenty of space for work and storage. The new concession stand will be a major upgrade for all of the groups, teams, and clubs who use the facilities for their events.

In order to help the OG Athletic Boosters with this phase and the next phases of the stadium renovation, please consider donating to the Athletic Boosters, or by purchasing a 12th Fan Raffle ticket. To purchase a ticket, please go to https://www.rafflebox.us/raffle/12fan

Again, thank you to the OG Athletic Boosters and all of their donors for your generous support in helping us build “A Home For All Titans”