New Hancock County Health Commissioner

(From Hancock Public Health)

The Hancock Public Health Board has named Lindsay Summit as the new Health Commissioner effective August 19, 2024.

Mrs. Summit’s appointment to the position came after serving as the Interim Health Commissioner following the resignation of Karim Baroudi.

Baroudi resigned in March, to accept a position as the Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner.

Prior to this appointment, she held the position of Assistant Health Commissioner and Director of Environmental Health Services for Hancock Public Health (HPH) since the establishment of the combined district for Hancock County and Findlay in 2016.

She has over 20 years of experience in public health services with previous work experience as a Registered Sanitarian for the Hancock County Board of Health. Mrs. Summit has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Master’s degree in Public Health.

Mrs. Summit is well known and respected by many in the Hancock County community and surrounding public health departments.

She is well prepared to serve at the same level of excellence that we have come to expect from our public health agency.

Please welcome her as she interacts with many in the community in the effort to meet all of our public health needs in the future.