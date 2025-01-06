New Tiffin Police Officer Sworn In

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

Welcome Officer Cade Garrett to the Tiffin Police Department!

Please join me in welcoming the newest member of our Tiffin community and Police Department, Officer Cade Garrett!

Officer Garrett brings prior law enforcement experience to his role and will spend the next few months in field training with our seasoned officers, preparing to serve our city with professionalism and dedication.

This evening, Tiffin Mayor Lee Wilkinson administered Officer Garrett’s oath of office in a special ceremony attended by proud family members.

Adding a personal touch, his wife Madison had the honor of pinning his badge onto his uniform.

We are thrilled to have Officer Garrett join our team and are confident that his skills and commitment will enhance our department’s mission to serve and protect the city of Tiffin.

Welcome aboard, Officer Garrett! We look forward to the positive impact you will make in our community.

Chief Pauly