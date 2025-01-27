Nonprofit Leaders Earn Nonprofit Management Certificate

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Congratulations to the following local nonprofit leaders for receiving their Nonprofit Management Certificate through The Center for Nonprofit Resources: Teresa White (Fort Findlay F.O.P. Lodge # 20), Erin Dirksen (City Mission of Findlay), Dustin Fuller (Habitat for Humanity of Findlay, Ohio) and Emily Sulivan (Awakening Minds Art)!

The Foundation offered this course at no cost to these nonprofits as part of the Organizational Strengthening Individual Professional Development Fund.

Learn more here: https://www.community-foundation.com/…/organization…/ipd.