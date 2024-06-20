ODNR Urging Safe Boating This Summer

(ONN) – Ohio is known for its lakes and rivers and one state agency reminds us how to use them safely this summer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is urging Ohioans and visitors to the Buckeye State to be safe when boating this season.

They urge the use of life jackets.

But this year is different. With recreational marijuana now being legal in Ohio, the department reminds people that it is still illegal to operate a boat under the influence.

This includes both alcohol and marijuana.

It is also illegal for passengers to smoke or vape marijuana while on board.

Open container laws apply as well.

A designated boat driver is suggested to ensure safety.