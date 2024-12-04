ODOT Seeking Feedback On Proposed Projects

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:

HANCOCK COUNTY

State Route 37 resurfacing (PID: 107677)

ODOT is proposing to resurface 13.52 miles of pavement along State Route 37 using the full-width resurfacing method known as echelon paving. Work will begin at the intersection of State Route 37 and County Road 172, just south of the State Route 37/State Route 15 interchange, and will continue south to the Hardin County line.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer of 2026.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/107677

PAULDING COUNTY

State Route 111 shoulder reconstruction (PID: 117046)

ODOT is proposing to reconstruct 5.59 miles of shoulder on State Route 111. Work will begin at the U.S. Route 127 and State Route 111 intersection southeast of the village of Cecil and extend to the State Route 111 and County Road 143 intersection just west of the unincorporated community of Junction.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the fall of 2026.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/117046

PUTNAM COUNTY

State Route 634 roadway reconstruction (PID: 119865)

ODOT is proposing to reconstruct and raise the profile of State Route 634 from mile marker 9.53 to 9.80 situated between Township Road J to the south and Township Road I-22 to the north. This section of roadway is approximately one mile south of the village of Dupont. The project will also relocate a portion of a small stream along the east side of the road in this location further away from the roadway to prevent erosion.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer or fall of 2026.

Work along this route may occur in the regulated floodplain of the Auglaize River. Impacts to this floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels. A statement of findings detailing the results of the final floodplain analysis will be made available on the project website:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/119865

VAN WERT COUNTY

State Route 116/117/697 resurfacing (PID: 107701)

ODOT is proposing to resurface 6.57 miles of pavement along State Route 697 and 3.11 miles of pavement along State Routes 116 and 117 using the full-width resurfacing method known as echelon paving. Work will take place along:

State Route 697 from the intersection of State Route 697 and State Route 116 to the western edge of the city of Delphos.

State Route 116 and State Route 117 from the Mercer County Line to the Allen County Line.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer and fall of 2026.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/107701

WYANDOT COUNTY

State Route 53 resurfacing (PID: 113044)

ODOT is proposing to resurface 9.22 miles of pavement along State Route 53 using the full-width resurfacing method known as echelon paving. Work will begin at the Wyandot/Seneca County Line and end at the intersection of State Route 53 and State Route 67 just north of the city of Upper Sandusky.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the summer of 2026.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/113044

DISTRICT-WIDE

Bridge painting on various routes (PID: 119050)

ODOT is proposing to paint various bridges in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, and Wyandot counties.

Allen County County Road 173 structure over Interstate Route 75 at mile marker 4.83, about two miles southwest of the village of Beaverdam. Township Road 84 structure over Interstate Route 75 at mile marker 20.96, a little over a mile southwest of the village of Bluffton. County Road 185 structure over Interstate Route 75 at mile marker 9.30, about 1.7 miles southwest of the village of Bluffton. U.S. Route 30 twin structures over the Ottawa River at mile marker 7.00, about six miles east of the city of Delphos.

Defiance County State Route 249 structure over the St. Joseph River at mile marker 0.09, just east of the Indiana state line.

Hancock County State Route 103 structure over Interstate Route 75 at mile marker 0.67, just east of the village of Bluffton.

Wyandot County State Route 53 structure over U.S. Route 23 at mile marker 15.06, just north of the city of Upper Sandusky.



Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures on the following roads:

County Road 173, Township Road 84, and County Road 185 in Allen County

State Route 249 in Defiance County

State Route 103 in Hancock County

State Route 53 in Wyandot County

Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is scheduled to occur from the spring through the fall of 2026.

Additional information about the project can be found on the project website:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/119050

More information on ODOT projects can be found here.

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; to [email protected]; or submitted on the project webpage.

Please provide comments by Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. To ensure a timely response, please provide the project name, PID number, and your contact details. Comments received without contact information will not receive a response.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources, and environmental justice issues.