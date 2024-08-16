Ohio State Names Starting Quarterback

(ONN) – The wait is over for Buckeye football fans as the team’s new starting quarterback has been named.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named Will Howard as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

“He’s become a threat both with his legs and his arm. The more he understands what he’s doing out there he’s really executing really well.”

The former Kansas State quarterback beat out four others: Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin and Air Noland.

Day said the backup QB battle will continue.