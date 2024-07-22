Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Coming Up

(ONN) – Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday is set to go into effect from July 30th through August 8th.

The holiday has historically been meant for families to buy clothing and school supplies for their children ahead of the school year.

There’s good news this year.

the budget has been raised so Ohioans can make tax free purchases in person or online of up to $500, compared to just $20 for school supplies and $75 for clothes in previous years.

