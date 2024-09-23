Oktoberfest Findlay! Coming Up

(From Oktoberfest Findlay!)

Grab your lederhosen or dirndl and head to downtown Findlay for the 10th annual Oktoberfest Findlay! German heritage festival presented by Premier Bank taking place from 2 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The family-friendly event celebrates German heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, children’s activities, German food, contests and an impressive selection of German and local craft beer, wine and more.

Kicking off the entertainment at 2 p.m. will be the Toledo-based polka band DynaBrass at the main stage sponsored by LaRiche Chevrolet Cadillac. In recent years, DynaBrass has become one of the most acclaimed Polish-American polka bands in America and has received or been nominated for 15 Polka Music Awards from the International Polka Association and the United States Polka Association since 2016. A fan favorite, Fred Ziwich and his International Sound Machine will return to the Oktoberfest Findlay! main stage at 6:30 p.m. Ziwich was inducted into the International Polka Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

From 2 – 7 p.m. children of all ages will enjoy German crafts and games in the Kinderplatz! Kids Zone, sponsored by Superior Trim. At 4 p.m., the opening ceremony and official tapping of the firkin will take place. Throughout the day, guests will enjoy a great selection of authentic and themed German cuisine from Findlay and Ohio local vendors including Schmidt’s Sausage Haus and Saum’s Market. The festival will have over 50 different styles of German import, craft and domestic beers, in addition to wine and seltzers, with ten regional craft breweries in attendance.

The festival will feature a variety of adult contests from 5 – 9 p.m. at the south end of the festival sponsored by Findlay Brewing Company. Contests include stein holding, an obstacle relay course and a bratwurst eating competition. Attendees can sign up to participate near the Contest Stage located at the south end of the festival starting at 3 p.m. Oktoberfest Findlay! is a cash only event and several ATMs will be available outside of the festival site. Admission is $5 for 21 and over, and $3 for under 21. A complete schedule of events is available at www.OktoberfestFindlay.com.