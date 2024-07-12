Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Seneca County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on July 11 at 10:53 a.m. on state Route 18 at County Road 24 in Scipio Township, Seneca County.

The preliminary investigation showed a Ram Promaster, operated by David Gaertner, 57, Janera, was traveling westbound on County Road 24. Gaertner failed to stop at a posted stop sign at state Route 18 and struck a northeast-bound Ford F-250, operated by Joseph Miller, 41, of Vickery. A southwest-bound Freightliner semi tractor-trailer, operated by Aaron Knoll, 42, Tampa, Fla., then struck the F-250 and the Promaster. The F-250 and the Freightliner continued off the southwest corner of the intersection, where both vehicles overturned and the Freightliner struck a utility pole and the F-250 caught fire.

Joseph Miller, and his passengers, Richard Miller, 67, and Conner Miller, 13, suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Gaertner sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center. Knoll sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca County EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Scipio-Republic Fire Department, John’s Welding & Towing, Seneca County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The incident remains under investigation.