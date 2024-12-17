Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a pedestrian was injured when they were hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk.

The police department said Mary Powell, 68, of Fostoria, was turning left from Bright Road onto Manor Hill Road on Monday a little before 5:30 p.m. when she struck Jamie Prince, of Findlay, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

Police say Prince suffered back, arm, and leg injuries and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.

Police said Powell was issued a citation for right of way in a crosswalk.