Registration Opens For ‘Night To Shine’

(From St. Marks United Methodist Church)

St. Marks United Methodist Church is pleased to announce that registration for Findlay’s Night to Shine 2025 has officially opened as of November 1st. This year’s event, held on February 7th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at St. Marks Church in Findlay, promises to be a memorable evening celebrating individuals with special needs.

Night to Shine is a global event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, offering an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love. Honored Guests, Volunteers, and Buddies can now register through the newly launched website, designed to streamline the registration process and provide comprehensive event information.

“We are excited to kick off registration for Night to Shine 2025 and unveil our new website,” said Beth Yoder, CORE Committee volunteer and member at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Findlay. “This event is about creating a night where every guest feels valued and celebrated, and we encourage everyone in the community to get involved.”

In addition to guest and volunteer registration, the website features an event overview for guests to become familiar with what to expect for the event, as well as opportunities for donations and sponsorships, ensuring that Night to Shine continues to thrive in Findlay. Visitors to the site can also explore Amazon wishlists where they can contribute items to enhance the guest experience.

To register, donate, or learn more about Night to Shine 2025, please visit findlaynighttoshine.org.

About Night to Shine:

Night to Shine is an annual event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, providing a prom night experience for people with special needs aged 14 and older. Held at churches worldwide, Night to Shine celebrates God’s love for all individuals and encourages communities to come together in support and celebration.